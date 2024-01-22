DePaul basketball fires head coach Tony Stubblefield in his third season

DePaul basketball has fired head coach Tony Stubblefield.

According to a release Monday afternoon, Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy announced Stubblefield was relieved of his duties in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Blue Demons are 3-15 so far this season and winless in Big East play.

Stubblefield ends his tenure 28-54 with a winning percentage of .341 in his two-and-a-half seasons at DePaul,

Special Assistant to the Head Coach Matt Brady has been appointed as interim head coach, the release says.

"After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," Peevy said in a statement. "We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."

