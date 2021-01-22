Diggins makes putback at buzzer, UIC tops Youngstown State

Michael Diggins tapped in an airball just before the buzzer as Illinois-Chicago edged past Youngstown State 67-66 on Friday.

Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon missed two free throws with eight seconds left and Diggins secured the rebound. Teyvion Kirk dribbled down the court into a double team in the corner and his 3-point attempt was off, but Diggins was left alone under the basket for a putback.

Kirk had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Rob Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Diggins added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (8-4, 5-2 Horizon League). Braelen Bridges added 10 points.

Bohannon had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Penguins (7-8, 3-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Daniel Ogoro had seven rebounds.