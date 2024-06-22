Drew Thorpe gets first major league win, combines on 5-hitter to lead White Sox over Tigers 5-1

article

Drew Thorpe pitched six scoreless innings and got his first major league win in his third start, pitching the Chicago White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Saturday.

Thorpe (1-1) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out five. The 23-year-old right-hander didn't get a decision in his debut at Seattle on June 11, then lasted 3 1/3 innings in a 12-5 loss at Arizona on June 16.

A second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2022 amateur draft, Thorpe was dealt to San Diego in the December trade that brought Juan Soto to New York, then was traded to Chicago in March as part of a package for right-hander Dylan Cease.

Korey Lee homered, Nicky Lopez had three hits and an RBI, and Andrew Vaughn, Paul DeJong and Lenyn Sosa drove in runs as the major league-worst White Sox (21-57) stopped a three-game losing streak.

Justin Anderson, John Brebbia and Michael Kopech pitched an inning each, with Brebbia allowing Mark Canha's RBI groundout in the eighth.

Detroit (35-41) has lost five of six, scoring six runs during that span.

Kenta Maeda (2-4) gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in his last five starts.

DeJong had an RBI single in the fourth and scored on Lopez's double, Vaughn had an RBI single in the fifth and Lee hit his seventh homer in a two-run sixth that included Sosa's run-scoring single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez, on the 10-day IL since May 22 due to a left hamstring strain, could return Monday. Jiménez was 8 for 18 (.444) with a home run and five RBIs in six games entering Saturday at the Arizona Complex League in a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 3.34 ERA), who got his first big league victory against Houston in his last start, will oppose RHP Reese Olson (1-8, 3.39 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.

