Durham scores 17, No. 21 Providence rolls past DePaul 70-53

By Andrew Seligman
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Aljami Durham scored 17 points and No. 21 Providence beat DePaul 70-53. 

The Friars are off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15. 

They grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win. 

Justin Minaya and Jared Bynum each scored 12 points for the Friars. 

Minaya grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, and Bynum had seven assists. 

The Friars made 8-15 3-pointers, and coach Ed Cooley earned his 299th win over 16 seasons at Fairfield and Providence. 

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul with 22 points.

