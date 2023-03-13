The NFL’s so-called ‘legal tampering’ window opened at noon Monday, and the Philadelphia Eagles quickly learned they would be losing a key defensive contributor, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport report middle linebacker TJ Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Edwards was among a number of high-profile free agents the team could potentially see leave in free agency. Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ executive vice president and general manager, admitted earlier this offseason that the team wouldn’t be able to sign back all of their pending free agents.

T.J. Edwards #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Edwards led the team with 159 tackles from his middle linebacker position. Although the Eagles don’t value linebacker as highly as other positions in their scheme, Edwards has been dependable since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

A full list of unrestricted Bears free agents includes the following:

WR Byron Pringle, LB Nicholas Morrow, RT Riley Reiff, DL Angelo Blackson, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ryan Griffin, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Dane Cruikshank, LS Patrick Scales, LB Matthew Adams, DL Mike Pennel, LB Joe Thomas, LG Dakota Dozier, RG Michael Schofield, QB Tim Boyle, WR Dante Pettis, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Elijah Lee, RB David Montgomery, FB Khari Blasingame, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Armon Watts.

Other restricted free agents include cornerback Breon Borders, center Sam Mustipher, linebacker Javin White, running back Darrynton Evans.

The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers, two people familiar with the deal said.

Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025, the people said.

With Fields running for 1,143 yards, the Bears led the league in rushing last season. But they finished at the bottom in passing.

Chicago still has some big holes to fill after setting a franchise record for losses. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their sack leader was a safety — Jaquan Brisker with four — and no lineman had more than three.

Chicago could also use help on the offensive line after Fields was sacked 55 times — tied with Denver’s Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL.

The Bears reportedly have about $75 million in available salary cap space.

Fox 29 Philadelphia and the Associated Press contributed to this report.