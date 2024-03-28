Expand / Collapse search

ELITE ILLINI: Illinois outlasts Iowa State's gritty defense to advance to Elite Eight

By AP News
Published  March 28, 2024 11:58pm CDT
Sports
FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 32's Cassie Carlson talks Illinois' Sweet Sixteen matchup against Iowa State with Cyclone Alert's Alec Busse

Illinois is back in the Sweet Sixteen, and takes on Iowa State. FOX 32's Cassie Carlson breaks down the match up with Cyclone Alert's Alec Busse.

BOSTON - BOSTON (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points and Illinois reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005, beating Iowa State 72-69 in an East Region semifinal on Thursday night.

Shannon had 20 points in the first half for the third-seeded Illini (29-8), who never trailed. He broke away for a dunk in the closing seconds and later hit two free throws to help Illinois finally put away the second-seeded Cyclones (29-8).

Illinois made a regional final for the fourth time in the past 40 years and will meet defending champion UConn on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four. The top-seeded Huskies defeated San Diego State 82-52 in the earlier East semifinal.

Curtis Jones scored 26 points to lead Iowa State, which came into March Madness having blown out Houston for the Big 12 Tournament title.

Related

How Marcus Domask found the perfect fit with Brad Underwood, Illinois
article

How Marcus Domask found the perfect fit with Brad Underwood, Illinois

Marcus Domask and the rest of the Illini are still alive in the Big Dance. For the first time since 2005, Illinois men's basketball is in the Sweet 16, and Domask is a huge reason for the breakthrough.