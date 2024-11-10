'Everything' will be looked at as Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus looks for answers amidst 3-game skid

It was not a good day by any means for Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus.

He spent the week talking about righting the ship and finding ways to make sure the Bears' momentum didn't go from bad to worse.

It certainly did during a 19-3 loss to the 2-7 New England Patriots.

The Chicago Bears had plenty go wrong, including going a second-straight game without an offensive touchdown. When asked about the sputtering offense, Eberflus said the team will take a look inward to see what the problem could be.

"We'll look at everything from the top to the bottom, making sure that we're finding the answers to move the ball down the field, play better as a football team on offense, defense, and special teams," Eberflus said.

When asked if changing offensive playcallers could be a solution to the problems, Eberflus didn't deny that was in the realm of possibility.

"I said we'll look at everything," Eberflus said. "Everything is going to be looked at."

The last season the Bears went two games without scoring an offensive touchdown was in a dismal 2004 season when Lovie Smith had offensive coordinator Terry Shea.

These Bears are not that bad, full disclosure.

It may seem like it, especially after scoring just 27 points in three weeks since the Bears' bye week, but Eberflus is confident the Bears can snap out of their funk.

The biggest reason why is because he saw the Bears do it this season already in their wins over Los Angeles, Carolina and Jacksonville.

"We have evidence on tape of doing it," Eberflus said. "We've played some good complementary games in terms of offense, defense, and kicking. We've scored points a few games in a row and done a good job of that. So, we have to find a winning way and our winning formula to get that done."

The last time the Bears swapped playcallers midseason was when Matt Nagy removed himself as a playcaller and dubbed offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as the Bears playcaller.

That was in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which were the two seasons for Nagy as the head coach in Chicago.

Still, now would be a time for change with the Bears' biggest game of the season coming up against the Green Bay Packers at home. That's why Eberflus wants to look at more than just the offense.

"We'll have to look at everything," Eberflus said. "We'll look at everything there on offense, defense, and kicking. Right now, when you lose three games, there's a disconnect not just on offense. It's about playing complementary football, helping each other out, seizing the opportunities, and creating momentum. So that's what it's about."