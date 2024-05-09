Ex-Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine reportedly on the run from Canadian police

Canadian police are reportedly looking for a former Chicago Bears cornerback after he allegedly defrauded Canadian banks.

Ex-Bears cornerback Buster Skrine is on the run from police in Canada after he missed a court date, TMZ reported.

According to the TMZ report, Canadian police claimed Skrine missed a court date in his fraud case while also ditching a GPS monitor.

Skrine was arrested in August 2023 after Canadian authorities said he fraudulently obtained over $100K from multiple banks throughout the country.

Now, Canadian police are seeking Skrine for his fraud charges, while also adding on charges for failing to appear and failing to comply with his release order.

Skrine played for the Bears during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a nickleback alongside Prince Amukamura and Kyle Fuller under then-defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano's defense.

He forced three fumbles and defended eight pass attempts for the Bears. He retired in 2022 after playing for Tennessee and San Francisco in the 2021 season.