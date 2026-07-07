Dailyn Swain, PG? What to expect from the Chicago Bulls at NBA Summer League

The Brief After hiring a new head coach and the NBA Draft, the NBA Summer League is next for the Chicago Bulls. Summer League in Vegas begins on Friday for the Bulls, where they'll face off against Memphis at the Thomas & Mack Center. Here's what to expect from the Bulls in Las Vegas.



The Chicago Bulls take on the NBA Summer League this week, and the team will get a first look at first-round picks Dailyn Swain and Caleb Wilson in a Bulls’ uniform.

Before that, the team had a few practices at the Advocate Center in Chicago before heading off to Las Vegas.

Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter said Tuesday the scrimmages on Tuesday were better and more competitive than the ones on Monday. That sets a tone for what the Bulls want out of their summer league roster.

There’s also more the Bulls want to see, too.

Here’s what to expect from the Chicago Bulls as they open NBA Summer League play on Friday in Las Vegas.

Swain running the show?

Splitter has a plan for Summer League, and some of his more intricate plans involves the No. 15 overall pick of the draft.

Splitter used the term "big guard" on Tuesday when talking about Swain, specifically noting he could use Swain as a point guard in the summer to see how he adjusts to bringing the ball up consistently.

"He's a tall point guard out there," Splitter said.

At 6-foot-7, Swain said he was a point guard growing up before moving to an off-ball role in college. Now, the Bulls are giving him more of a lane to handle the ball.

Even if Swain doesn’t become a primary ball handler at the NBA level, proving he can bring the ball up at his size would help take pressure off of the point guards the Bulls already have.

Swain already sees how Splitter wants to manage his reps in the summer, and the one trait Swain sees is the passion Splitter has as a coach.

"He's really good at explaining, even with his accent, sometimes it's hard to understand him," Swain said. "He explains things, and you can tell how passionate he is."

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Splitter’s debut as Bulls coach

Splitter will take to the sidelines for his first action as a Bulls’ head coach in Vegas.

It’ll only be for two games, before he’ll hand off the reins to some of the Bulls’ assistant coaches on his staff.

Splitter said on Wednesday he’s not yet finished with staff additions, but he’s going to keep some hold overs from Billy Donovan’s staff like Wed Unseld Jr.

"It’s important to keep on guys who know the players well," Splitter said. "A mix of guys who were here and new guys is good"

Splitter wants to see success in Vegas

A big reason why Splitter wants to coach at least two games in the Summer League is because he wants the Bulls’ Summer League roster to understand what’s expected of them.

"I want to set the tone, especially having guys like Caleb and Dailyn," Splitter said. "They’re going to be important for this organization."

Featuring Swain and Wilson gives the Bulls a head start in establishing them as the cornerstones of this Bulls’ rebuild.

It also gets players that will be around the team for the upcoming season a taste of what Splitter is going to be like as a head coach.

"He’s really detailed and he’s pretty serious," Wilson said on Monday. "You have coaches that are joking around and stuff like that, Tiago’s pretty serious. He knows what he wants, he wants it now."