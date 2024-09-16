Final Word: Chicago Bears' hype train crashed out vs. Houston, but patience has to come with the humbling

Caleb Williams got up one last time on Sunday night.

He stood at the podium and talked about his bruises.

"Took a couple hits today. Will get in the ice tub to make sure I’m iced up," Williams said. "Nothing significant."

He took seven sacks, to be more specific.

No, you can go further than that. Williams was pressured 36 times Sunday night.

With America watching, Ryan Poles watched as the hype came crashing down. The excitement built into the 2024 Chicago Bears screeched to a halt.

It was a humbling evening. But one that can remind the Bears they have opportunities in front of them to figure it out.

Much of the crash out on Sunday night came at the hands of the unit he put his confidence in this offseason. The offensive line, the one part of the offense Poles did not address heavily, was exposed.

Poles also doubled down on his support, which didn't age very well.

"I think that group has the ability to be special," Poles said on Aug. 28. "The beautiful thing is all those guys strain and you could see that in the preseason too just trying to keep Caleb clean, it’s important to them. It’s a really strong group."

I think we can rule out the idea this unit can be "special." When I think special, I think of the 2007 New York Giants or the 2018 Philadelphia Eagles. Those units were good enough to win a Super Bowl.

This unit is not. And this is a precarious spot to be in.

The Bears have made the kind of moves this offseason that align more with a team that’s aiming to compete and moving away from a rebuild.

As of right now, the line as it stands is not going to cut it.

Nate Davis, criticized for missing plenty of time in camp, visibly struggled the most on Sunday night. The edges Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright were in charge of were overpowered by Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter all night.

Hunter and Anderson, by the way, combined for 17 of Houston’s 36 pressures Sunday.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Mario Edwards Jr. #97 of the Houston Texans sacks Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Williams had flashes of his accuracy and arm strength on Sunday. He started the game 5 for 5 for 55 yards and led the offense to a field goal.

After that, it wasn’t so rosy. He threw two interceptions, had a 50.3 quarterback rating and threw incomplete on fourth down with a chance to win the game to, well, someone. The miscommunication was evident.

But, that’s just Williams’ and his growing pains. The question still remains: how would he have fared had the offside line now allowed 36 pressures?

Probably much better.

It’s fair to say the offensive line was expected to be better. But, the Bears only added backup interior lineman Ryan Bates and center Coleman Shelton to the fold this offseason. The Rams let Shelton walk, and the Bears traded a day-three pick for Bates.

The Bears added an All-Pro and No. 9 overall pick at receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher at running back and a starting caliber player at tight end. The interior of the offensive line now, in retrospect, yearned to be addressed.

There’s an element of time here, though. The Bears have a chance to prove they can get better. They deserve that much. After all, the Bears' defense went from being a dismal unit in the first half of the 2023 season to a top-10 unit in the second half of the 2023 season.

They have the perfect chance to gain confidence, too. They’ll face a Colts' run defense that got trampled over by Green Bay.

The Packers had 261 rushing yards Sunday against the Colts. Lead back Josh Jacobs led the way with 151 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Facing the Texans in Week 1, the Colts gave up 213 rushing yards. Joe Mixon with 159 yards rushing on 30 carries.

If the Bears can’t find success against a leaky run defense, then the conversation shifts. We’re not there, yet. That’s a different column.

For now, it’s time to take some inventory.

The Bears' offense scored a touchdown against a playoff team. The Bears are not 0-2, like the Bengals or Ravens are. There’s no shame in losing to Houston, which has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after making the playoffs last season.

The Bears are also set up rather favorably to figure it all out, too. Their next four games are against the Colts, Rams, Panthers and Jaguars, all teams that lost on Sunday.

Sunday night’s test taught us the Bears have a great defense but are lacking on the offensive line.

Poles, who addressed problem spots with trades at the trade deadline the last two years, could very well do it again this season. But it’s too early to think about that.

The humbling the Texans served the Bears can be a reflection point. It’s not all bad. Take it from CJ Stroud after Sunday night.

"0-2 is a lot worse than 2-0," he said after the game.

The Bears are not 0-2. No need for panic.

The biggest problem spots have emerged: it’s the offensive line. A chance to solve that problem is coming.

The Bears just have to find a way to improve. Ideally, in less time the defense took last season. Sunday was a reminder that patience has to be there.

After all, the defense is still one of the best units in the league and the Bears, after all their struggles, had a chance to win the game in the end.