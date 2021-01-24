Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

Former Bear Greg Olsen retiring from NFL, joining Fox as game analyst

By AP Reporter
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers smiles prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 08, 2019 in Chicago. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.

The 35-year-old Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year playing career to join Fox as a game analyst.

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen played for the Chicago Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns.

He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once.

Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

