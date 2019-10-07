Former Bears kicker Cody Parkey expected to sign with Tennessee Titans, report says

article

Infamous Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Titans just released kicker Cairo Santos after he missed four field goals during the team's 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Parkey was flying to Nashville Monday night and expected to sign Tuesday with the Titans, Rapoport tweeted.

The #Titans are flying in former #Bears K Cody Parkey tonight and he’s expected to sign tomorrow, per me and @TomPelissero. A new home for Parkey, who worked out for them in early September. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Parkey missed the game-winning field goal -- dubbed the "Double Doink" -- in the NFC Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagle in January 2019. He was then cut by the Bears during the offseason.

Photo: GETTY

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP