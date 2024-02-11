Former Bears WR Brandon Marshall says Jay Cutler should have won a Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall racked up more than 12,000 receiving yards during his 13-year NFL career . He appeared in games for six different teams during his professional football tenure.

Marshall was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2006, where he began his career by catching passes from quarterback Jay Cutler. Marshall and Cutler teamed up again in 2012 when they both were members of the Chicago Bears.

Marshall, who currently co-hosts the "I Am Athlete" podcast alongside fellow retired NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones and Lesean "Shady" McCoy, played with a total of 17 quarterbacks during his career. Marshall recently named Cutler as the worst signal-caller he ever played with.

Marshall's reasoning behind selecting Cutler as the worst quarterback he ever teamed up with revolved around the passer's inability to live up to his potential.

"The worst quarterback that I played with, and listen, just understand that there was so much potential … was Jay Cutler," Marshall told "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.

Marshall says Cutler had the skill set to win a Super Bowl .

"Jay Cutler should've won a Super Bowl. Jay Cutler had everything that it took to be one of the most legendary quarterbacks. And so, I would say Jay Cutler because he didn't reach half of his potential."

Marshall's most productive seasons came when he was with Cutler. In 2012, Marshall was a first-team All-Pro selection. He finished his first season in a Bears uniform with a career-best 1,508 receiving yards. Cutler ended that year with 3,033 passing yards.

The highlight of Cutler's time under center in the Windy City came during the 2010 season when he helped lift the Bears to the NFC Championship Game. He left the game with an injury and the Bears went on to a 21-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Conversely, Marshall named journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the best quarterback with whom he ever teamed up. Marshall hauled in a career-high 14 touchdown receptions in 2015, which was the same season he played alongside Fitzpatrick when they were both with the New York Jets .