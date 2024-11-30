Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus gives gracious statement after firing

A day after the Chicago Bears dismissed head coach Matt Eberflus, he had a message for the franchise, the city, its fans and Bears players.

CBS NFL national reporter Jonathan Jones posted the message from Eberflus on X.

"I would like to thank the McCaskey family and Ryan Poles for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears," Eberflus said, according to Jones. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the players for all of their effort, dedication and resilience."

The Bears fired Eberflus on Friday morning, less than a day after his final game on the Chicago sidelines. That game was 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Eberflus held a press conference on Friday morning expressing confidence he'd be coaching the Bears against San Francisco, but the Bears ownership and front office fired him two hours later.

Eberflus finished his Bears' tenure with a 14-32 record.

In his statement to Jones, Eberflus reserved his most meaningful words for his former players.

"In every situation - practice, games and especially in the face of adversity, you stayed together and gave great effort for your team and each other," Eberflus said, according to Jones. "What I am most proud of was the way you carried yourself both on and off the field and represented the Bears organization with class in the community,"

The Bears promoted interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to be the team's interim head coach. He'll have a five-week audition to prove he can lead the team, if he wants the full-time job.

Eberflus' career should not be over. He carries a talented defensive mind and was well-respected when he was a linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys and the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

It may not have worked out in Chicago, but Eberflus was grateful for the opportunity.

"To the fans, thank you for your support and passion," Eberflus said, according to Jones. "I will always have a deep appreciation for the Bears organization and the city of Chicago."