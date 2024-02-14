Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman is back in the NFL

Welcome back to the NFL, Marc Trestman.

The former Chicago Bears head coach was hired back in the NFL by the Los Angeles Chargers as a Senior Offensive Assistant.

The Chargers announced his hire as a part of their completed staff on Wednesday.

Trestman was the Bears head coach for two seasons, from 2013 to 2014.

This is Trestman's first return to the NFL since the 2016 season, which was the second year of his time as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

In his two years in Chicago, Trestman complied a 13-19 record.

The release notes that Trestman's first year with the Bears oversaw a rise to No. 2 in the NFL in scoring offense. Chicago averaged 27.8 points per game that season.

Trestman's first season ended with an 8-8 record, but he could not survive a 5-11 season in 2014 that included allowing 106 points in consecutive game weeks to the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

John Fox was hired to replace Trestman, who would return to the CFL in 2017 as the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts for two seasons. He was the head coach and general manager of the Tampa Bay Vipers XFL team in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his first season prematurely.

In Los Angeles, Trestman will work with former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh who was hired as the Chargers head coach in January after winning a national championship at Michigan.