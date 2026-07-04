Former Northwestern star highlights Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

The Brief The Chicago Bulls have unveiled their NBA Summer League roster. Their top draft picks will participate, as will other former college stars hoping to make the NBA. One of those former stars used to be a Northwestern Wildcat.



A former Northwestern star highlights the Chicago Bulls' 2026 NBA Summer League roster that will play in Las Vegas.

What we know:

The Bulls unveiled their Summer League Roster on Friday night.

The headliners are No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and No. 15 overall pick Dailyn Swain. However, former Northwestern star and Wildcats all-time leading scorer Boo Buie will get a chance to impress the Bulls.

Buie is on the roster, as is former Illinois State and Kentucky sharpshooter Antonio Reeves. Two-way contract players Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka will see plenty of minutes, too.

Noe Essengue, the Bulls' No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will also play in the Summer League.

The Bulls' also have included former Alabama center Charles Bediako on their Summer League roster. Bediako made national news after he tried to make a return to college basketball in 2026 after spending three years in the NBA's G-League from 2023 to 2025.

Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

Kennedy Chandler – Delaware Blue Coats / Tennessee

Jaylin Sellers – Providence

Dailyn Swain – Texas

Caleb Wilson – North Carolina

Antonio Reeves – Charlotte Hornets / Kentucky & Illinois State

Jalen Washington – Vanderbilt

Grant Newell – Western Kentucky

Tobe Awaka – Arizona

Boo Buie – Xinjiang Flying Tigers / Northwestern

Donovan Atwell – Texas Tech

Malik Williams – Mets de Guaynabo (Puerto Rico – BSN) / Louisville

Noe Essengue – Chicago Bulls

Keyshawn Bryant – Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Charles Bediako – Scarborough Shooting Stars (Canada – CEB) / Alabama

Houston Mallette – Alabama

Head Coach: Tiago Splitter

Assistant coaches: Henry Domercant, Austin Dufault and Martin Rancik (All three will rotate after Splitter coaches Game 1.)

What we don't know:

There's no indication of how many Summer League games Wilson and Swain will play.

Usually, first-round picks get a chance to play a bit in the summer. However, they're normally restricted to a game or two, especially top-five selections like Wilson.

What's next:

The Bulls open Summer League play on Friday, July 10, and they'll get a tour of the top of the NBA Draft.

They'll open against the Memphis Grizzlies and 2026 NBA Draft No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. Following that, the Bulls play Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz on Monday, July 13, and AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, July 14.

The Bulls' final game before the Summer League Playoffs is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, July 16.