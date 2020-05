article

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died.

She was 101.

Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47.

The league was profiled in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own."