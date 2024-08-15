Former Sky star Kahleah Copper returns to Chicago with All-WNBA performance as she furthers her career

From the tip, it was clear which team was ready for the restart of the WNBA season after the Olympic break.

The Chicago Sky, in Thursday's 85-65 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, showed signs of life, but were thoroughly outplayed.

The biggest difference was the player coming off Phoenix's bench.

Kahleah Copper, in her first return to Chicago after the franchise traded her in February, put on an All-League performance.

She cooked, filleted, sautéd, stir-fried and broiled the Sky defense in a 29-point performance that follows the momentum of her basketball career.

Copper came into Thursday's game averaging 23.2 points per game. That's second-best in the league, behind Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson.

Wilson and Copper spent that Olympic break winning the sixth gold medal in USA women's basketball history and extending the USA women's basketball Olympic winning streak to 61-straight games.

The common denominator in this case is Copper.

The all-world scoring talent put on a show in her first game back in Chicago, which was a moment she had been building towards ever since she was traded to Phoenix. She showed this by wearing her old Sky jersey when she walked back into Wintrust Arena.

"I thought it would be cool," Copper said. "I wanted to, to come back – and y'all know, I like to get dressed – so I thought I could put something together and look good and then be able to wrap the city at the same time."

The Sky reciprocated that love.

A tribute video blared before the game, paying homage to her All-Star appearances and WNBA Finals MVP she won with the team in 2021.

It was special for the North Philly native.

"Especially coming off of winning a gold medal, I think this was something that I've been building," Copper said. "Coming off of that and then to be able to come here and be embraced by the city, by the fans, that means everything. I love this city."

Showing appreciation for that love felt first hand with a 29-point outing against her old team might sting in Chicago. But, it's all part of her growth.

Copper's basketball journey began when she was traded to Chicago as part of the Elena Delle Donne trade in 2018. Copper rode the bench that season, looking to establish herself and find a role that fit her.

When James Wade was hired as the team's head coach, she found that role and began to flourish.

Copper reached the pinnacle when she lifted the Sky to the franchise's first-ever WNBA title in 2021, where she earned her moniker KFC. That stands for Kahleah F****** Copper.

You can't say she didn't earn that nickname. She leans into it, too. KFC is pinned onto her croc shoes she was wearing after the game.

Now, following her gold medal in Paris and her championship aspirations for a true contending team, Copper can further that basketball journey.

What's next for her? She already has a gold medal, she had a WNBA title and a Finals MVP to go with it. More accolades are still there.

But, even when she runs out of accolades to earn, there will always be more for Copper.

"I got to get a Defensive Player of the Year," Copper said. "I mean, come on, it is never ending. It is never ending for me, anyway."

In Phoenix, Copper can be the star she's molded herself into after six years in Chicago.

Her time in the Windy City came to an end, much to the chagrin of Sky fans. But, now Copper is flourishing on a team that has the best scoring player of all time in Diana Taurasi and arguably the best center of all time in Brittney Griner.

This team allowing her to flourish in her way and understanding her game is why Copper is one of the best in the league.

"This is me, night in and night out," Copper said. My teammates do a good job in finding me, and my coaches believe in me, so, when I'm out there, I'm just getting after it."

That's why it's hard not to believe Copper when she talks about the goals she still has on her to-do list.

"The sky is really the limit," Copper said. "Haha!"