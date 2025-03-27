FOX 32 NFL mock draft 2.0: How the Chicago Bears' priorities look after free agency

Just like our first mock draft, we consulted Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network’s NFL mock draft simulators. Going through five different scenarios, we took note of the players most likely to be available when the Bears selected at No. 10 overall and what the teams ahead of the Bears have as their biggest needs in this draft.

After the Combine and free agency additions, here's what we can forecast for the Bears at No. 10.

Here’s FOX 32’s second NFL mock draft.

FOX 32 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

1. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB – Miami

First mock draft selection: EGDE Abdul Carter

As free agency has come and gone, so have the quarterbacks. Russell Wilson is a Giant. Sam Darnold is a Seahawk. Geno Smith is a Raider. Aaron Rodgers is most likely a Steeler.

The Titans signed Tim Boyle. That’s the most convincing sign the Titans will select a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

2. Cleveland Browns – Sheduer Sanders, QB – Colorado

First mock draft selection: QB Sheduer Sanders

Deshaun Watson has been bad. To make matters worse, his setback to his Achilles injury means the Browns could be starting Kenny Pickett in Week 1. That cannot be allowed to happen when the chance to reset the quarterback position is there with a player that has all the confidence in the world.

3. New York Giants – Travis Hunter, DB/WR – Colorado

First mock draft selection: QB Cam Ward

With Russell Wilson in the mix, the Giants can defer their quarterback issues until 2026. That allows them to take a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber player that could be the best athlete the NFL Draft has seen in a long time.

4. New England Patriots – Abdul Carter, Edge – Penn State

First mock draft selection: DB/WR Travis Hunter

Originally, I had Will Campbell slotted to New England in my first mock draft. The Patriots do need offensive line help, but their pass rush isn’t remotely talented enough to pass up adding a player like Carter.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Mason Graham, DL – Michigan

First mock draft selection: DL Mason Graham

After Hunter and Carter, Graham could be the third-best player in this draft. Why not put him on a defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead? It makes sense and constructs a defensive line that could be one of the best in football.jeanty

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB – Boise State

First mock draft selection: RB Ashton Jeanty

My first mock had Jeanty going to the Raiders. My gut says that still happens after free agency. Give newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith a running back that can take pressure off the passing game and add the play-action threat.

7. New York Jets – Will Campbell, OL – LSU

First mock draft selection: OL Will Campbell

In the absence of Carter or Graham, who Aaron Glenn would love to have, the Jets can take an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields, who New York is investing $40 million. This gives the Jets another top offensive lineman opposite last year’s first-round pick Olu Fashanu.

8. Carolina Panthers – Jalon Walker, LB – Georgia

First mock draft selection: TE Tyler Warren

The Panthers’ 3-4 defensive scheme could use a heat-seeking missile, and why not Walker? His physical traits don’t lend themselves to a full-time edge rusher but fit as a stand-up pass-rushing linebacker in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero 3-4 scheme

9. New Orleans Saints – Armand Membou, OT – Missouri

First mock draft selection: EDGE Jalon Walker

Membou’s stock is at an all-time high after his NFL Combine performance. New head coach Kellen Moore just came from Philadelphia, where a talented offensive line helped win the Super Bowl. Moore can get a head start on building his offensive trench with Membou, who can play multiple positions.

CHICAGO, IN - AUGUST 17: Ryan Poles general manager of the Chicago Bears stands on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Ge Expand

10. Chicago Bears – Mykel Williams, EDGE – Georgia

First mock draft selection: Edge Mykel Williams

When conducting this mock draft exercise, the five best players who were consistently on the board for the Bears at No. 10 overall were:

WR Tetairoa McMillan TE Tyler Warren OT Kelvin Banks S Malaki Starks EDGE Mykel Williams

Sometimes, Armand Membou and Ashton Jeanty were available. In this exercise, saying they’re "sometimes" there means it’s better to count on them not being available.

In this case, the Bears don’t need McMillian or Starks when they have solidified starters at both positions. Banks would be a good selection if the Bears want to keep adding to the offensive line. Warren can’t be discounted when he was one of the best college football players last year.

This brings us back to Williams, who was a perfect fit for the Bears before free agency and still is after free agency. Dayo Odeyingbo is someone the Bears can place anywhere on their defensive line, and Williams projects as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme like new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen uses.

Williams stays my pick for the Bears as a player who can help the Bears on Day 1. Warren would be my second choice. Option No. 3 would be to trade back, but that’s another story for another day.