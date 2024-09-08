Turning Point: How Tyrique Stevenson's pick-6 was a matter of 'when' for the Chicago Bears

Believe it or not, Tyrqiue Stevenson has never returned an interception for a touchdown before.

That made the moment sweeter in the fourth quarter when, after Will Levis inexplicably tossed a throwaway pass Stevenson's way, Stevenson took the errant pass and raced to the end zone.

Stevenson's pick-six was the difference Sunday in the Bears' 24-17 Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"He pitched it up, he made a mistake and we just capitalized off it," Stevenson said. "I'm glad I gave this team the energy we need to finish the game."

The Bears were struggling in the first half. The defense struggled, allowing 17 points, which was only exacerbated by the struggling offense.

In the second half, the defense pitched a shut out. It was a complete 180.

The unit that pledged to be a top-10 defense in the NFL walked its walk.

"The 17 points we gave up made us mad, we don't roll like that as a defense," Stevenson said. "The second half, we just had to lock in on who we are and what we came here to do and that's to be a dominant defense."

The defense intercepted two Levis passes. The first was Stevenson's pick. The second was Jaylon Johnson's game-sealing interception that led to two Caleb Williams kneel downs to end the game.

The former – Stevenson's interception – was some retribution, too.

Stevenson was the one guarding Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo when Levis hit the tight end for a touchdown to put Tennessee up 17-0 in the second quarter. It was decent coverage, but the tight end made a great catch.

That helped flip a switch.

Plenty of Bears veterans spoke in the locker room about how the halftime locker room wasn't panicked. Everyone knew there was plenty of football left to play at Soldier Field.

There was plenty of time to lock in the way the Bears needed to.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyrique Stevenson (29) of the Chicago Bears celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 8, 2024 in Chicago, Expand

On the way to Stevenson's interception, Darrell Taylor got a strip-sack that led to a field goal. It was only three points, but it was a sign the Bears' defense had the Titans' number.

After allowing an 11-yard gain to Tyler Boyd to start the drive, there was a stop for no gain and a gain of four yards by Tennessee. Levis, trying to do too much, rolled out on third and six. He tried to flip a pass out to the boundary, but the pass sailed. Stevenson was able to get a hand on it.

From there, there was only one thought in Stevenson's mind.

"Crib," Stevenson said. "Going to the crib. Celebrate, celebrate yourself, celebrate with your teammates."

That was the play that completed the comeback. It led to the 24 unanswered points.

Combined with the blocked punt for a touchdown, it gave the Bears life in a game where the offense didn't have any.

"It gave us the juice," Bears receiver Rome Odunze said. "It gave the stadium the juice and gave the team the juice, and that's thing that a great football team does and pick one another up and make plays on all facets of the game."

It was also a moment for Stevenson.

He's had punt return scores and other kinds of scores, but he never had a pick-six. Sunday was a milestone day for the Bears' cornerback opposite of Jaylon Johnson, who's proving he's not one to mess with.

Soon, he'll have the trophy case to prove it.

"In my closet, I have a shelf on top and I have all the footballs I call picks," Stevenson said. "Eventually the goal is to take all the footballs over the next, 10, 12 years out there in the league and put 'em in the floor."