Expand / Collapse search

'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson sets world deadlift record of 1,104 pounds

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Sports
Associated Press
article

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 07: Arnold Schwarzenegger interviews Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland after Bjornsson won the Arnold Strongman Classic title for the third straight year as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on March 7, 2020, at the Greater Columbus

Expand

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland -  "Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series, has set a deadlift world record.

He lifted 501 kilograms or 1,104 pounds at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.

Bjornsson told ESPN that "I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" adding that "I'm happy with this."

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos or 1,102 pounds.
 