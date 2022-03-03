Godfrey, Fort Wayne beat UIC 78-72 in Horizon quarterfinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Fort Wayne got past UIC 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.
Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.
Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
