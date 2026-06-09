Gov. JB Pritzker 'would be happy' to call special session to keep Bears in Illinois

In the eyes of Chicago Bears fans across Illinois, the fatigue from the ongoing stadium saga with the team.

Through all the football analogies, the Bears signaled their intentions to advance development projects for a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana last Friday, days after the Illinois legislature failed to pass a bill easing property taxes on the Bears' efforts to build a stadium in Arlington Heights.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he isn't going to point fingers at just one entity.

"There were a number of issues," Pritzker said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Some of them were self-created by the Bears. Some of them just in trying to get the two houses – the House and Senate – to work together."

He is, however, open to calling a special session to try and keep the Bears in Illinois.

What they're saying:

Speaking to reporters after attending an event about the 130th anniversary of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Pritzker spoke to the press about the Bears' stadium developments.

He said he was willing to call a special session, but did say it was up to the Bears to find the support for the specific legislation they need.

"They’ve got to figure out how they can get the legislature, both sides, around the same bill, and I would be happy to call a special session," Pritzker said Tuesday afternoon.

If the megaprojects bill, or any other bill the Bears would support in order to build in Arlington Heights, were to be passed this summer, it would require a special legislative session. Illinois lawmakers would deliberate and discuss the legislation there, and have an opportunity to pass it.

Pritzker also noted he wasn't the only one who could call a special session.

"So too can the leaders of the legislature," Pritzker said.

The backstory:

The Bears have wanted state lawmakers to pass legislation that would essentially allow the team to negotiate a significant reduction in its property taxes.

An analysis by the Cook County Treasurers of the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives found that the legislation could help the Bears save tens of millions of dollars a year in property taxes.

However, the Bears would need Illinois legislation to pass the megaprojects bill that’s been debated for the better part of a year. That bill never got a vote in the Illinois Senate.

Illinois legislative session ended earlier last week without passing the megaprojects bill, which changed shape drastically at the 11th hour.

Pritzker said Tuesday – and has repeatedly said before – he would support legislation that wouldn't put the financial onus on Illinoisans.

"It’s a mistake to say somehow that there’s anything less than full commitment on my part to getting a legislative priority done," Pritzker said. "The priorities are the people of Illinois."