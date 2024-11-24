Grading the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings

Our grades are in. Here's how we evaluated the Chicago Bears after their overtime thriller against Minnesota.

Caleb Williams

On a day where the Bears' rookie quarterback broke the franchise record for passing yards by a rookie, the rookie showed gumption as the Bears tried to mount a comeback.

Williams had two scramble plays where he created gains of 30 and 40 yards.

You can't count on those all the time, though. It doesn't help when Williams' receivers dropped plenty of passes either.

Again, another game where Williams is not the reason they lost the football game.

Grade: A+

The Bears' offense

It was another day where the offense wasn't completely dead in the water. However, they also didn't do enough.

They didn't turn the ball over. They gained yards and moved the football. Williams was given the keys to the offense and he let passes rip.

They also didn't sustain success at all when they needed to.

It was an iffy day for the Bears' offense. But they still got in range to tie the game to overtime.

Grade: C

The Bears' defense

The defense, which was a hallmark of the Bears since before the season even began, struggled to show its teeth on Sunday.

The Vikings broke loose for big gains.

The Bears did contain Justin Jefferson. However, there were time the Bears defense struggled to finish drives and rush the passer. They still forced turnovers and kept the Bears in the game.

Grade: C

The Bears special teams

The Bears' special teams unit. Hoo boy.

There was another blocked field goal. There was also a turnover on a punt that DeAndre Carter touched and Minnesota recovered. The Vikings turned that into a touchdown.

There was a 50-yard kick return by Carter, but it's hard to see that as a glowing positive when the return game has a turnover blemish on it.

But still, the special teams recovered the first onside kick of the 2024 NFL season and sent the Bears to overtime with a field goal.

How do you grade this unit after such a roallercoaster performance?

Grade: ???

Jonathan Owens

Starting in place of Elijah Hicks, Owens had himself a good game.

On the Vikings' first drive of the game, Owens forced a fumble on the goal line that he also recovered to prevent a touchdown.

He also intercepted a pass, but that interception was called back on a pass interference flag.

Grade: A