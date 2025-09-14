Grading the Chicago Bears in their blowout loss to Detroit

That was ugly.

Here’s how we grade the Chicago Bears in their Week 2 blowout loss against Detroit.

Bears offense

Week 2 brought another week of mixed reviews for the offense.

When they were on rhythm, they were moving the football. But as soon as something got them off kilter, the Bears’ offense disappeared.

There were way too many of those plays, and not enough successful plays. Back to the drawing board goes Ben Johnson.

Grade: F

Bears Defense

The Lions got back on track. The defense struggled all game.

Jared Goff nearly passed for 200 yards at halftime. Detroit scored four touchdowns in the first half. Amon-Ra St. Brown was dominating the Bears’ secondary, no matter who was back there. However, it was not a good half for Tyrique Stevenson, especially.

The Lions targeted Stevenson with St. Brown, and St. Brown had 100 receiving yards at halftime.

The Bears couldn’t stop any part of the Lions’ offense.

Grade: F

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ quarterback can’t get a grade today.

This felt like one of the games from the 2024 season where Williams was expected to make magic happen behind a makeshift offensive line that made him run for his life.

Williams finished completing 19 of his 30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It’s hard to grade him, however. He had no help at all.

Grade: Inc.

Rome Odunze

The Bears’ 2024 ninth overall pick looked the part on Sunday.

He showed off a connection with Williams that manifested with a 100-yard, two-touchdown day. He broke tackles, caught passes in the open field and made moves and was active where he needed to be.

He had a couple of drops that he would’ve loved to have back, but it’s hard to catch those passes on the unscripted plays where everything breaks down.

Odunze showed he could be one of the best options for the Bears in the coming weeks, and they’ll take all good things they can at the moment.

Grade: A

Bears’ offensive line

It was a horrid day for the offensive line. There’s no way to sugarcoat this.

After last season included one of the worst offensive lines in Bears’ history, the Bears redid the entire interior of the line. That work looked moot today.

They struggled with penalties. They struggled to protect Williams. It was a performance to forget.

Grade: F