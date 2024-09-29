Grading the Chicago Bears vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4

The Chicago Bears got the job done. The Los Angeles Rams came into Soldier Field and the Bears stymied the Sean McVay offense.

Caleb Williams missed a few, but played mistake free. The running game came to life. The Bears'

Here are our postgame grades from the Bears' Week 4 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

Caleb Williams

The Bears' rookie looked like the stellar passer he was meant to be.

Against a Rams' defense that struggles to cover the underneath routes, Williams read the defense well. He had a few misses on throws that he'll like to have back, such as a throw to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze each.

But, Williams didn't turn the ball over and found his openings.

Williams' touchdown throw to Moore in the fourth quarter was a sign of how far he's come as an NFL player.

It wasn't one of the massive games Williams had in college, but it was a game that showed off his confidence. Piece by piece, Williams is becoming the player the Bears need him to be at quarterback.

Williams final stat line was 17 of 23 for 157 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

Grade: B+

D'Andre Swift

After the coaching staff met with Swift this week to go over the run-game struggles, Swift bounced back with a big game.

He had patience and was active in both the passing game and the rushing attack.

Swift's 24-yard screen play right before halftime was the medicine the Bears' needed, as it got the Bears into the red zone and allowed the offense to tack on a field goal.

Grade: A

The Bears' pass rush

One of the most opportunistic parts of the defense on Sunday was the Bears' pass rush.

They pressured Stafford into errant throws all game, and got him to the ground multiple times. The strip-sack in the first half was an example of how dangerous the Bears' pass can be.

Grade: B+

Jaquan Brisker

The Bears' safety was an interception and a forced fumble away from filling the stat sheet. He got the interception in the fourth quarter.

He actually got the interception in the first half, but that was called back after Brisker didn't re-establish himself in bounds.

After that, Brisker responded with a sack, a quarterback hit, multiple tackles for loss and what was his best game of the young season.

His interception sealed the win.

With Kevin Byard questionable, the Bears' needed one of their young defensive stars to step up. They got it in Brisker. he had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass break up and an interception.

Grade: A+

Tory Taylor

The Bears' rookie punter pinned the Rams deep all game.

His last punt pinned the Rams back and set up the game-winning interception.

Grade: A