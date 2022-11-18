Griffin puts up 20 as Tulsa takes down Loyola Chicago 85-66

Sam Griffin had 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Thursday.

Griffin was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Brandon Betson added 18 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Philip Alston led the way for the Ramblers (2-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Loyola Chicago also got nine points from Marquise Kennedy.

Led by nine points from Dalger before the break, Tulsa entered halftime tied with Loyola Chicago 30-30. Griffin scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulsa went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola Chicago by 19 points in the second half.