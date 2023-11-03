Grind Session showcase: Scottie Pippen in attendance as Chicago hosts top prep basketball players

A showcase of some of the top high school basketball talent in North America is happening at Malcolm X College this weekend.

The Grind Session is the winter circuit for 28 elite teams from all over the country and Canada, including Chicago's very own Chi Prep Academy. To put in perspective how good this circuit is: over the last two NBA drafts, more than 20 former Grind Session players were chosen in the first round.

Friday night, DME Academy from Florida battled Fort Erie Academy from Ontario. They are two of thirteen elite high school programs that are part of this weekend's Grind Session in Chicago. The Grind Session is known as high school basketball's most elite winter circuit.

"College coaches are looking for players that are ready, seasoned and developed to play college basketball and our level of competition is that," said Chief Brand Officer. Cesar Vizcarrondo.

Since the Grind Session started in 2014, nearly 2500 of its participants have gone on to play at the college or NBA level.

"It's paramount to their development to get exposed to different levels of play, different styles of play, and also just new players in different areas," said Vizcarrondo.

In this year's circuit, Chi Prep Academy is representing Chicago.

"Their goal is to be a professional basketball player," said Marcus Spencer, Executive Director of Chicago Prep Academy. "So with the college scouts, NBA scouts, it really gives them an opportunity to be seen on a national platform."

Games happen all weekend at Malcolm X College. Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is expected to attend on Saturday. He is heavily involved with the Chi Prep Academy Program. Tickets are $15.