Guardians-White Sox game postponed because of rain, to be made up as part of split DH

The opener of a four-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Friday.

Cleveland’s Logan Allen and Chicago All-Star Shane Smith are scheduled to start the opener, with the Guardians’ Gavin Williams and Jonathan Cannon getting the ball in the nightcap.

Cleveland is fourth in the AL Central at 43-48. The Guardians swept three games at Houston after losing 10 in a row.

Chicago is an American League-worst 31-62.

The White Sox were to debut "45" uniform patches in honor of late closer Bobby Jenks. They will wear them for the remainder of the season.

A World Series champion and two-time All-Star, Jenks died Friday in Sintra, Portugal , where he was being treated for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44.

Jenks was on the mound for the final out in Game 4 of the 2005 World Series at Houston, giving Chicago its first title since 1917. Members of the championship team are reuniting in Chicago to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the title run. The White Sox are scheduled to unveil a statue of former ace Mark Buehrle on Friday.