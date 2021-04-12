Hagel's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Blue Jackets 4-3

Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Columbus 4-3 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive win over the Blue Jackets.

Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had two assists. The Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

It was Connolly’s first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.

Patrick Laine scored twice for Columbus, including a terrific, end-to-end rush in the third period. Stefan Matteau also scored after he was recalled from the taxi squad Thursday.

The Blue Jackets also lost 4-3 to the Blackhawks on Saturday. They have dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots and fell to 2-1-3 against the Blackhawks this season.

It was Columbus’ first game since captain Nick Foligno was traded to Toronto on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Thursday.

Blackhawks: At Detroit on Thursday.