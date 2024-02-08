Here are the promotional schedules for the Cubs and White Sox this season

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have released their promotional schedules for the 2024 season.

Giveaways this year include bobbleheads on the northside and plenty of apparel on the southside.

Chicago Cubs promotional schedule

The Cubs will have four bobblehead days this season, featuring four players. These dates are:

June 1: Christopher Morel bobblehead

June 22: Adbert Alzolay bobblehead

July 6: Justin Steele bobblehead

July 23: Ryne Sandberg statue bobblehead

August 1: Ian Happ bobblehead

The Sox are also planning promotional theme days. The schedule for these days is:

Monday, June 17: Pride Celebration

Sunday, August 18: Harry Potter™ Day

Friday, September 6-Sunday, September 8: Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Celebration

Saturday, September 21: HBCU Day

The Cubs will also giveaway #BudFriday mesh tanks on select Fridays this season for fans who are 21 years of age or older and enter through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate on the designated gamedays. The Cubs will also giveaway Clark the Cub plushies on the first Sunday of every month, starting in May.

Other giveaways for the 2024 regular season include a magnet schedule on Opening Day, Pat Hughes sweater-shirt giveaway and a red, white and Cubbie blue Hawaiian shirt.

Chicago White Sox promotional schedule

The Sox will have seven days with giveaways.

Clear Tote Bag, on White Sox Opening Day, March 28 vs. Detroit

White Sox Hoodie, on March 30 vs. Detroit

White Sox Hockey Jersey, on April 27 vs. Tampa Bay

White Sox Quarter Zip, on May 11 vs. Cleveland

White Sox Hawaiian Shirt, on June 8 vs. Boston

White Sox Basketball Jersey, on June 29 vs. Colorado

White Sox Football Jersey, on Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit

The Sox are also planning promotional theme days. The schedule for these days is: