Here are the promotional schedules for the Cubs and White Sox this season
The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have released their promotional schedules for the 2024 season.
Giveaways this year include bobbleheads on the northside and plenty of apparel on the southside.
Chicago Cubs promotional schedule
The Cubs will have four bobblehead days this season, featuring four players. These dates are:
- June 1: Christopher Morel bobblehead
- June 22: Adbert Alzolay bobblehead
- July 6: Justin Steele bobblehead
- July 23: Ryne Sandberg statue bobblehead
- August 1: Ian Happ bobblehead
- Monday, June 17: Pride Celebration
- Sunday, August 18: Harry Potter™ Day
- Friday, September 6-Sunday, September 8: Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Celebration
- Saturday, September 21: HBCU Day
The Cubs will also giveaway #BudFriday mesh tanks on select Fridays this season for fans who are 21 years of age or older and enter through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate on the designated gamedays. The Cubs will also giveaway Clark the Cub plushies on the first Sunday of every month, starting in May.
Other giveaways for the 2024 regular season include a magnet schedule on Opening Day, Pat Hughes sweater-shirt giveaway and a red, white and Cubbie blue Hawaiian shirt.
Chicago White Sox promotional schedule
The Sox will have seven days with giveaways.
- Clear Tote Bag, on White Sox Opening Day, March 28 vs. Detroit
- White Sox Hoodie, on March 30 vs. Detroit
- White Sox Hockey Jersey, on April 27 vs. Tampa Bay
- White Sox Quarter Zip, on May 11 vs. Cleveland
- White Sox Hawaiian Shirt, on June 8 vs. Boston
- White Sox Basketball Jersey, on June 29 vs. Colorado
- White Sox Football Jersey, on Saturday, August 24 vs. Detroit
The Sox are also planning promotional theme days. The schedule for these days is:
- Weather Day, on May 1 vs. Minnesota
- Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night on May 14 vs. Washington
- Polish Heritage Night on June 25 vs. the Dodgers
- Italian Heritage Night on July 9 vs. Minnesota
- African American Heritage Night on August 14 vs. New York Yankees
- Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks, on August 23 vs. Detroit
- Police & Fire Night on August 28 vs. Texas
- Hispanic Heritage Night and Postgame Fireworks on September 13 vs. Oakland
- Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day on September 14 vs. Oakland