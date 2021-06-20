Houston Astros beat Chicago White Sox 8-2

Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their seventh straight win.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston.

Keuchel allowed six runs -- three earned -- seven hits and four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in his prior eight starts.

