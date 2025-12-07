Chicago Weather: More snow falls, making for slick roads

It was another snowy morning for your Sunday across much of the Chicago area, but that snowfall should be tapering off in the next few hours.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly every county in the area until 9 a.m.

The snow was coming down at around a half-inch per hour to as much as an inch per hour in some parts of the area.

That was making the roads a bit slick.

A Ground Stop was in effect for O’Hare International Airport until 9:15 a.m., per the FAA.

A little over 100 flights were canceled out of O’Hare as well, with nearly 200 delays. Midway Airport only had about 18 delayed flights and no cancellations as of around 7 a.m.

As the system pulls away, there is still a chance of lake-effect snow into the afternoon and evening.