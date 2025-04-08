How Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson set a specific tone for Caleb Williams on Day 1

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has ushered in an offseason where so much has changed.

He's new. The offensive line is new. An entire coaching staff is new. These changes are well-documented across the NFL, even with six new head coaches.

Still, Johnson's hiring was made because of quarterback Caleb Williams.

This week, the two got into Halas Hall. It's time for them to walk the walk, which is something Williams and Johnson will do together.

"I think us growing together is key," Williams said. "Starting now."

From everything that was said Tuesday at Halas Hall, it's clear Johnson will push the Bears because he believes they're built to win now.

The veteran Bears in attendance noticed this. Johnson's message was delivered clearly and with confidence.

"I think overall, just setting the tone for what we want to do this year and really just having a sense of urgency right now," Bears' defensive back Jaylon Johnson said. "Not just waiting and going through a process and figuring out what we're going to do but establishing who we are right now and then working towards that goal. Really just the mindset of winning and winning right now and winning a certain type of way, too."

That message also included some important ways the Bears will conduct themselves.

"He jumped out there, said a bunch of "dos" and a bunch of "don'ts", set the precedent of what we're going to be as a football team," Williams said.

That aspect of it all is the work ethic that Johnson expects. When it comes to the actual X's, O's and technical parts of football, Johnson has already been on record talking about where he wants to challenge his quarterback.

While the Bears' offense is going to be built around Williams, Johnson still has a few facets where Williams will have to adjust to a Johnson-style offense.

"He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there," Johnson said at the NFL Owner's Meetings. "We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies."

Williams knows this. He isn't shying away from it, because he knows where it can lead.

Specifically, Williams can see the end goal in mind where he's an extension of Johnson as a playcaller, like where Jared Goff was this past year while quarterbacking Detroit.

"Ben's obviously still calling. Ben's doing his thing," Williams said. "But it's a Jared thing where Jared's out there now, he is calling the whole game in the sense of when he is out there on the field and he's been the coach."

Johnson was brought to Chicago to be the Bears' coach of the future, but the Bears still need to work in the present to get there.

Williams will never shy away from the work. He point-blank said so, saying "we have to put in the work."

Nearly every move the Bears have made this offseason, from Johnson's hiring, to the redone offensive line and signing players like Olamide Zaccheus, has been completed with Williams' in mind.

The work begins this week. He's going to enjoy it, too.

"Building that bond, him pushing me, and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun," Williams said. "I can't wait."