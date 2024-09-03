How Northwestern swayed Mark Jackson from Villanova, and to be its new athletic director

Standing in Welsh-Ryan Arena, Mark Jackson began familiarizing himself with those around him.

This included Welsh-Ryan Arena. After all, Jackson had never been to Evanston, Illinois, before this weekend.

He was hired as Northwestern's athletic director on August 28, made an appearance at NU's football game on Aug. 31 and began his duties this week.

"It's been a whirlwind," Jackson said Tuesday.

That whirlwind took center stage Tuesday as Jackson explained why he left his post at Villanova, one where he oversaw multiple NCAA basketball titles and completed projects, for Big Ten opening at Northwestern.

Former AD Derrick Gragg was re-assigned by university president Michael Schill, meaning the school needed leadership.

"Summer schedules are tough, right?" Jackson said. "It was slow moving at first, which gave me time to do a lot of research. And then, the last week it really accelerated fast to the point where they were making a decision on Wednesday night."

It took a lot to woo Jackson to Evanston, especially considering he had no desire to leave Villanova.

He was first contacted by Len Perna, who operates the TurnkeyZRG search firm, during this past summer. Jackson appreciated the classy manner in how he was approached with the opportunity.

Especially because, again, he was not looking for another opportunity.

"That wasn't on my radar," Jackson. "I had a great situation with a great boss and I had explored other jobs previously, and I've always been in lockstep with my president from day one."

Jackson said he leaned on Villanova president Peter Donohue.

Not only did Donohue know about the opportunity on the table, but Jackson took advice from him as he went through the process.

"I get his input and, stay in very transparent communication with him," Jackson said. "He understood this place too, that this was a unique opportunity to take sort of a foundation of skills that I think applies. So he was very, very supportive."

Northwestern president Michael Schill laughs with new athletic director Mark Jackson during Jackson's introduction on Sept. 3, 2024, in Evanston, Ill.

That led to the pitch.

NU had specific qualities it was looking for in its next AD. The No. 1 priority was someone who would protect the safety of student athletes, but the school needed leadership, too.

"We found what we were looking for, and more, in Mark Jackson," Schill said.

In the process, it dawned on Jackson that Northwestern has parallels and similarities with Villanova.

"The more that I got around it, and I've been paying attention to this job for a long time, it's a little bit of a no-brainer in our industry," Jackson said. "Because of all the attributes that it has."

Those similarities stood out because it aligned with how Jackson operates as an AD.

There are other programs in college sports where winning is the bottom line. When that doesn't happen quickly, changes are made. At Northwestern, Jackson sees the opportunity to win championships.

He also sees the chance to build something that will last.

"We felt so much aligned with my background," Jackson said. "This isn't a place where winning at all costs works. I like the idea of developing comprehensive student athletes with a comprehensive collegiate experience where they touch every corner of campus and when they graduate, they want to feel connected to a place for the rest of their lives. And then the obvious ones, when you think about a top 10 institution, world-class facilities and an influential donor base, there are just wonderful, wonderful opportunities here to take advantage of."

Jackson had plenty of chances to move up.

He turned down USC twice, and who knows how many other opportunities knocked on his door, especially after Villanova won two NCAA basketball titles.

At Northwestern, there are plenty of athletes that need support, there's a new softball facility that will be built in the future and a football field that needs to reach the finish line.

That opportunity is how NU swayed Jackson.

"I can't wait," Jackson said. "I can't wait to jump in with both feet."