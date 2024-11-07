How the timing is perfect for second-year DT Zacch Pickens to show the Chicago Bears how much he's grown

The Chicago Bears have massive shoes to fill this week.

Literally. Nose tackle Andrew Billings was placed on injured reserve Thursday after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Bears' cornerback Jaylon Johnson agreed when asked about how big of a loss that is.

"It's funny that you say ‘big,’" Johnson said. "He does take up a lot of that space."

Without Billings, the Bears need to turn to a nose tackle by committee. Defensive line coach Travis Smith said Byron Cowart, Chris Williams and Zacch Pickens will join together to help fill that spot.

For Pickens, it's a perfect moment for the second-year man out of South Carolina. He can earn a spot on this Bears' defense and show he's back to full speed.

"I'm glad to have him back 'cause he obviously missed some time of injury," Smith said. "He's done a phenomenal job. We've been making sure we knock off again with the rust with our key work and runs, but also pass rush downs, too."

Pickens missed time in the preseason with a groin injury. He worked his way back to return to the Bears' rotation against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

After that game, Pickens got some bad news.

"Came back a little too early, ended up tearing it, so that was a major setback," Pickens said. "I'm finally back to myself."

Pickens missed five more weeks with a torn groin muscle. That's something that usually sidelines players for an entire season.

Pickens made it back this past Sunday against the Cardinals.

"Rehab, I was here everyday," Pickens said. "The process was crazy, but how I came back was fine."

Now, Pickens has a chance to earn a fixed spot on the Bears' defense.

Much like Elijah Hicks and Josh Blackwell did stepping in when injuries limited the Bears' defense, Pickens has his chance to do the same on the defensive line. The Bears' coaching staff has high exceptions for him, too.

"He's not a rookie anymore," Smith said.

From a coaching standpoint, Smith knows Pickens has more development to do. However, Pickens hasn't had a chance to show that development on the actual field.

Now comes Pickens' moment.

"Is he where he needs to be? No, but he's better," Smith said. "Everything that you've heard with us starts with get-off number one. Then two, it's ability within that split second of putting that first step in the ground, what does the man across tell? And then can you execute your responsibility with violence and high level speed? He's doing a much better job."

Pickens also knows he has to fill in some of Billings' responsibilities, too.

That comes with being technically sound. Billings didn't just eat space. He had pretty solid form.

"Everything," Pickens said of what Billings did well. "When it comes to technique, hand placement, disruptions."

It's a daunting ask, but this is Pickens' moment. What helps is that he's been a member of the defense for a whole year. He knows how to operate under Matt Eberflus' defense and expectations. He's also seen the defense when it plays at its best, so he knows what to do in order to keep the defensive success going.

Pickens said that when the Bears' defense communicates at a high level, they play at a high level.

"It's a movie when we're at our best," Pickens said.