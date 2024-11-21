How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears needed a win last week pretty badly. Now, they need one imminently against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and VIkings will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will be on the call on FOX, with Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

Make that more heartbreak for the Chicago Bears this season.

After a Hail Mary loss to Washington, the Packers blocked a game-winning field goal attempt to drop the Bears to their fourth-straight loss. Now, the 8–2 Vikings come to town for another divisional game.

Minnesota, which is enjoying a successful season with Sam Darnold's renaissance and Brain Flores' expert defense, will aim to send the Bears to a fifth-straight loss. The Bears and Caleb Williams will look to end that streak and prove the Bears can win in the NFC North.

