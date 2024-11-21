How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears needed a win last week pretty badly. Now, they need one imminently against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings this week.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and VIkings will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will be on the call on FOX, with Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings start time
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: Noon CDT
Make that more heartbreak for the Chicago Bears this season.
After a Hail Mary loss to Washington, the Packers blocked a game-winning field goal attempt to drop the Bears to their fourth-straight loss. Now, the 8–2 Vikings come to town for another divisional game.
Minnesota, which is enjoying a successful season with Sam Darnold's renaissance and Brain Flores' expert defense, will aim to send the Bears to a fifth-straight loss. The Bears and Caleb Williams will look to end that streak and prove the Bears can win in the NFC North.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16
- BYE
- Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15
- Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9
- New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3
- Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD