How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears have a tough road ahead of them this week. They need to find a way to get past the devastating loss at the hands of a Washington Commanders' Hail Mary.

That chance comes this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Cardinals this weekend.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

RADIO: Westwood One

The Bears will be back on CBS this weekend.

Ian Eagle has the play-by-play duties, while Charles Davis is the game analyst. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 3:25 P.M. CDT

The Bears are back playing in the late-afternoon slate of games. The Cardinals, playing on Pacific Time, will host the Bears. It'll be another high-profile quarterback battle, pitting Caleb Williams against Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals sit at 4-4 this season so far behind head coach Jonathan Gannon, who's in his second season as the head coach in Arizona.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule