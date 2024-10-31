How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears have a tough road ahead of them this week. They need to find a way to get past the devastating loss at the hands of a Washington Commanders' Hail Mary.
That chance comes this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Cardinals this weekend.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals
TV: CBS
Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
RADIO: Westwood One
The Bears will be back on CBS this weekend.
Ian Eagle has the play-by-play duties, while Charles Davis is the game analyst. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals start time
Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Time: 3:25 P.M. CDT
The Bears are back playing in the late-afternoon slate of games. The Cardinals, playing on Pacific Time, will host the Bears. It'll be another high-profile quarterback battle, pitting Caleb Williams against Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals sit at 4-4 this season so far behind head coach Jonathan Gannon, who's in his second season as the head coach in Arizona.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 15
- BYE
- Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD