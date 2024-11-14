How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears need a win, bad. They'll try to finally get back on track against their heated rival from up north.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers this week.
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call on FOX, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time
Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: Noon CDT
After going into their bye week winning three games in a row, the Bears have lost three straight. Now, NFC North play begins for the Bears.
The Packers come to town, and the Bears' arch-rivals are catching the Bears in a difficult spot. They've fired Shane Waldron and are looking to piece together an offense that has moves the ball.
Green Bay, on the other hand, is 6-3 and are in a prime position to vie for a playoff spot.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16
- BYE
- Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15
- Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9
- New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD