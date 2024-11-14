How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears need a win, bad. They'll try to finally get back on track against their heated rival from up north.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Green Bay Packers this week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call on FOX, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

After going into their bye week winning three games in a row, the Bears have lost three straight. Now, NFC North play begins for the Bears.

The Packers come to town, and the Bears' arch-rivals are catching the Bears in a difficult spot. They've fired Shane Waldron and are looking to piece together an offense that has moves the ball.

Green Bay, on the other hand, is 6-3 and are in a prime position to vie for a playoff spot.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule