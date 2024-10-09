How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are looking for three wins in a row. That chance will come overseas.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV: NFL Network

Stream: NFL Network and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

RADIO: Westwood One

The Bears and Jaguars will be broadcast on NFL Network, starting a little earlier due to the overseas game.

Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will have the call on NFL Network, while Stacey Dales and Steve Wyche will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:30 CDT

The Bears are traveling to London for the first time since 2019 and take on Jacksonville. It's a favorable match up as the Jaguars have a struggling pass defense, and Bears' rookie Caleb Williams has been on a roll the last two games.

Williams has thrown for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games, most recently throwing for over 300 against the Panthers. Another stellar outing, this time with a displaced schedule, should give Williams all the momentum heading into his first NFL bye week.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule