How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears have made it three in a row, with the last two being wins in dramatic fashion.
Now, the Bears will return home with a chance to make it four wins in a row against the New Orleans Saints.
Here's how to watch the Bears' against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Saints will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Kugler will have the play-by-play call withDaryl Johnston a serving as an analyst. Allison Williams will be reporting from the sidelines.
Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: Noon, CDT
The Saints are 1-5 on the season. The Bears will be favored, but they aren't looking at that fact as a sign of a guaranteed win.
Three of the games that the Saints lost were one-score games. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has plenty of weapons at his disposal, like Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, too.
The Bears have confidence after winning three in a row. They have a belief they can win. That has to carry over into a game the Bears have to win as opposed to a game they want to win.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions