How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears have made it three in a row, with the last two being wins in dramatic fashion.

Now, the Bears will return home with a chance to make it four wins in a row against the New Orleans Saints.

Here's how to watch the Bears' against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Saints will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Kugler will have the play-by-play call withDaryl Johnston a serving as an analyst. Allison Williams will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon, CDT

The Saints are 1-5 on the season. The Bears will be favored, but they aren't looking at that fact as a sign of a guaranteed win.

Three of the games that the Saints lost were one-score games. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has plenty of weapons at his disposal, like Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, too.

The Bears have confidence after winning three in a row. They have a belief they can win. That has to carry over into a game the Bears have to win as opposed to a game they want to win.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions