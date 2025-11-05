How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Week 10 TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears won perhaps the 2025 NFL season's Game of the Year, beating Cincinnati 47-42 on the road.

Now, they'll get another NFL team vying for some positive momentum.

Here's how to watch the Bears as they try to start another winning streak vs. the visiting New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Saints will be broadcast on FOX. Joe Davis will have the play-by-play call with Greg Olsen serving as an analyst. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: Noon, CDT

The Bears, somehow, beat the Bengals after a manic final two minutes that included them intercepting a pass while up two touchdowns and eventually allowing a touchdown, 2-point conversion, onside kick and a go-ahead touchdown before winning on a 58-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Colston Loveland.

And, exhale.

The Bears get to come home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-14. Now, they'll get a Giants team that's been struggling defensively but found some juice with a new quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart has provided some explosive plays and sponsored some hope in the Meadowlands. But, there have only been two wins to show for it.

The Giants offer the Bears' offense another chance to get going. New York ranks 28th in the league, allowing 27.7 points per game. The Giants' defensive line features some talented pass rushers, which will be a litmus test for the Bears' offensive line.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions