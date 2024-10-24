How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are back. After a bye week, they'll go back on the road to take on the Washington Commanders.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Commanders on Sunday, which the NFL deemed one of its games of the week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

RADIO: Westwood One

The Bears and Commanders will be on CBS this weekend, and get the A-team.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Northwest Field, Landover, Maryland

Time: 3:25 P.M. CDT

The Bears and Commanders have enough notoriety now. The NFL flexed that game from noon to the 3 p.m. hour for the two teams with nine combined wins between the two.

It'll be a challenge for the Bears, specifically the Bears' defense. Much like the Bears, the Commanders have a revamped offense. First-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has transformed rookie Jayden Daniels into a high-octane star just weeks into his NFL career. The question is, though, if Daniels will play.

