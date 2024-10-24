How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears are back. After a bye week, they'll go back on the road to take on the Washington Commanders.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Commanders on Sunday, which the NFL deemed one of its games of the week.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
TV: CBS
Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
RADIO: Westwood One
The Bears and Commanders will be on CBS this weekend, and get the A-team.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
Where: Northwest Field, Landover, Maryland
Time: 3:25 P.M. CDT
The Bears and Commanders have enough notoriety now. The NFL flexed that game from noon to the 3 p.m. hour for the two teams with nine combined wins between the two.
It'll be a challenge for the Bears, specifically the Bears' defense. Much like the Bears, the Commanders have a revamped offense. First-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has transformed rookie Jayden Daniels into a high-octane star just weeks into his NFL career. The question is, though, if Daniels will play.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 15
- BYE
- Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD