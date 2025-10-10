How to watch Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 2

Chicago soccer fans have plenty to be excited about as the Chicago Stars FC gear up for another action-packed season in the National Women’s Soccer League. With a full schedule of competitive matchups ahead, supporters won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

The good news? Watching the Stars this season is easier than ever. Whether at home or on the go, fans can stream every match live and free—so there’s no excuse to miss a game.

Below, we break down how to watch every Chicago Stars match, details on the teams competing in the NWSL, and a full schedule of fixtures for the 2025 season.

How can I watch Chicago Stars matches?

You can stream all Chicago Stars matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the Fox 32 Chicago website.

What teams play in the National Women's Soccer League?

14 clubs participate in the NWSL: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Chicago Stars FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.

When does Chicago Stars FC play?

Week 24: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (October 10, 6:30 p.m. CST)

Week 25: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (October 18, 9 p.m. CST)

Week 26: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC (November 2, Time TBD)

Watch Chicago Stars FC live & free! Follow all the action on FOX Chicago+ and FOX LOCAL on connected TV. Find a full schedule of available matches here. *Geo-restrictions apply.