How to watch Illinois basketball vs. Kentucky in March Madness: Game time, TV & live stream

Illinois basketball survived. Now, it's time for them to advance.

The Illini move on to Sunday and will play blue blood program Kentucky, who won their first game against Troy on Friday.

Here's what to know about the Illini's game on Sunday against Kentucky, with the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

How to watch Illinois vs. Kentucky

Time: 4:15 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS, MAX and March Madness Live

Radio: AM 890 & Westwood One (Noah Eagle & Tom Crean) | SiriusXM 210 or 203, SXM App 965

Illinois will play on CBS at 4:15 p.m., playing on the main CBS broadcast instead one of the other channels in TNT, TBS and Tru TV.

The CBS broadcaster lineup is Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), and Lauren Shehadi (reporter).

What to know about Kentucky

Head coach: Mark Pope (first season)

Record: 23-11

In Mark Pope's first year leading his alma mater, he's won a first-round game for the Wildcats.

Lamont Butler leads UK on offense as its point guard. He averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 11 points per game. Otega Oweh leads all Kentucky players with 16.4 points per game.

Illinois basketball vs. Kentucky history

First game: Jan. 5, 1925, Illinois won 36-26

Last game: Mar. 24,1984, Kentucky won 54-51

The last time Illinois played the Wildcats was 41 years ago in the Elite Eight of the 1984 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky held off the Illini to advance to the Final Four, but not without controversy. A Kentucky player appeared to travel in the closing seconds, which would have given Illinois a chance. Quinn Richardson led all Illini players with 16 points.