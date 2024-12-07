Hutson scores 22, Northern Iowa knocks off Northern Illinois 101-57

Jacob Hutson's 22 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Northern Illinois 101-57 on Saturday night.

Hutson shot 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (5-4). Ben Schwieger scored 20 points and added eight rebounds.

Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Huskies (3-7) were led in scoring by Joe Munden Jr., who finished with 14 points. Quentin Jones added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. Kailon Nicholls also recorded 12 points.

