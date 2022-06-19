Expand / Collapse search

Ian Anderson, Matt Olson lead Atlanta Braves over Chicago Cubs, avoid 1st 3-game skid

By Jay Cohen
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0. 

Travis d'Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. 

The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.
 