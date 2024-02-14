IHSA to add girls flag football as official sport in fall of 2024

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Wednesday that Girls Flag Football will be the latest sport to debut as an official IHSA sport.

The IHSA will conduct its inaugural flag football season in the fall of 2024, which will end with a state champion.

IHSA Board of Directors officially approved the Girls Flag Football State Series during a meeting on Feb. 4.

"The Chicago Public League (CPL) is thrilled that High School Girls Flag Football is now an IHSA-sanctioned sport." David Rosengard, Executive Director of Sports Administration at Chicago Public Schools, said in a statement." It is amazing to see the rapid growth of the sport across the state, as what started as an inaugural league in partnership with Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Bears has now expanded to over 100 participating teams and IHSA sanctioning. We cannot thank the Bears, IHSA and our CPL leagues enough for what they have done to pioneer this sport in the city and state."

The IHSA flag football state championships will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, 2024.

The Chicago Bears, which are helping the IHSA announce flag football as an official sport at Halas Hall Wednesday, expressed their excitement in the sport's addition.

"The official sanctioning of girls’ flag football in the State of Illinois is exciting news. Next year, we will witness a state championship in the sport. By providing opportunities for talented girls and women, we will be able to follow some of the world’s best athletes competing on local, national and international platforms, leading to the 2028 Summer Olympics," Chicago Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "The Chicago Bears remain committed to aggressively championing the growth of girls’ flag football. This is the beginning, but access and equity begin with these historical first moments that make the Chicago Bears, and me personally, inspired for the future of girls’ flag football for generations to come."

Girls flag football is the latest sport IHSA has added as a competitive sport. Prior to flag football, IHSA sanctioned girls wrestling and Esports in 2022.

Prior to that, IHSA added boys and girls lacrosse in 2018 and competitive dance in 2013.

"The addition of Girls Flag Football furthers the IHSA mission of creating participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "The sport has experienced significant growth in a short amount of time, and our member schools are excited to see it become an IHSA sport. The Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration and the Chicago Bears both deserve significant praise for their grassroots efforts in shepherding and supporting the growth of girls flag football in Illinois."