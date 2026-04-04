UConn 71, Illinois 62: Final score and recap from the Final Four

And then, there were four.

Illinois basketball will play in its first Final Four game in 21 years. Standing in the way of the Illini and a spot in the national championship games is Dan Hurley's powerhouse UConn team.

Tip off is just after 5 p.m.

Here's our final score and recap from Indianapolis as UConn elimiated Illinois in the Final Four.

Illinois vs. UConn: Live scores and updates

FINAL: UConn 71, Illinois 62

An all-time run ends for the Illini.

Their first Final Four in 21 years ended with a loss to UConn.

7:06 - Final media timeout

It's in the home stretch for Illinois.

Down just four, Tarris Reed dropped a layup and Solo Ball's breakaway dunk pushed the lead back to eight.

Ben Humrichous made a three to cut that lead to five.

Whatever Illinois has left, it has to do it now.

6:59 - Timeout, UConn

The Huskies take timeout with Illinois on an 8-0 run.

It's a six-point game in Indy.

6:52 - Under-8 timeout

The sun is getting low on Illinois. With just eight minutes left in this game, the Illini need a run and need stops.

They're in striking distance, though. Six-straight points has Illinois trailing by eight.

6:40 - Under-12 timeout

Illinois had a chance to cut into the lead, but a Solo Ball 3-pointer that bounced on the rim and dropped puts UConn up 12.

Illini need some bounces to go their way down 10.

6:30 - Under-16 timeout

The Illini need a run.

UConn opened up a 47-36 lead, but has five team fouls.

David Mirkovic has three fouls. Underwood is keeping him on the floor. Freshman Braylon Mullins has three personal fouls, too.

First Half

5:58 - HALFTIME: UConn 37, Illinois 29

That's the most points Illinois has allowed in the first half of a game in the NCAA Tournament so far.

5:52 - U-4 timeout

UConn regains the lead, while Illinois finally snapped a scoring drought. Tarris Reed Jr. has 11 points so far.

Illinois needs more from its star freshmen. David Mirkovic has two fouls, while Keaton Wagler is warming up.

5:42 - U-8 timeout

The Illini have stormed back.

They took a 22-21 lead, and the post defense is defending the rim at a high level. Illinois is on a 7-0 run.

5:30 - U-12 timeout

Illinois is still trailing, but have cut the UConn lead to 18-12. Underwood called timeout after the Huskies doubled them up.

5:19 - U-16 timeout

UConn is up 10-7 on Illinois early on.

Tarris Reed Jr. has four points so far, and Illinois put Zvonimir Ivisic in the game.

5:06 - It's game time

Starters have been announced. We'll tip soon.

4:16 P.M. - Illini starters

Brad Underwood will have David Mirkovic, Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisc, Jake Davis and Keaton Wagler on the floor first.

For UConn, Solo Ball, Silas Demary Jr., Tarris Reed Jr., Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins.

3:35 P.M.: Illini are in the building

The fans entered Lucas Oil and are sprinting to their seats in the student section.

There's going to be a hefty Illinois presence at the game tonight.

3:00 P.M.: Basketball Hall of Famers honored

Naperville native Candace Parker was honored as a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

She joined Proviso East alum and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Chamique Holdsclaw, Mike D'Antoni, Amar'e Stoudmire, Joey Crawford and Mark Few.

How to watch Illinois vs. UConn

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