Illini wheelchair basketball team makes Final Four run

The Brief Two Illinois basketball teams made headlines at the same time this postseason. The school's wheelchair basketball team also made a Final Four run.



The University of Illinois saw two basketball programs shine side by side, with the men’s team and men's wheelchair team making a Final Four runs at the same time.

Both teams drew strong support and energized fans across the state. It was a rare moment where two programs thrived together, sharing the spotlight equally.

What we know:

As both seasons played out, the success wasn’t limited to just one court. The men’s and wheelchair basketball teams each built momentum, representing Illinois at a high level and reinforcing the university’s strength across the sport.

"It's pretty sweet to see, I think, Illinois has some of the best basketball, men's, women's, wheelchair basketball," said Ryan Fitzpatrick, a junior on the team. "So I think it kind of shows how good it is out here in the Midwest."

Ryan was also named Player of the Year for the division.

"That was a really special, very blessed to receive that award," Fitzpatrick said. "It was something I always wanted when I entered the college division. I have seen so many players get that, and I really wanted my name to be announced one day. I really couldn't have gotten it without such a great coaching staff, adaptive program here at Illinois and such great teammates to, you know, not only just pass me the ball and stuff, but just push me each practice and make sure I'm giving it my all."

Illini Wheelchair Men’s Basketball Coach Jacob Tyree talked about the parallels between the two teams and their journeys.



"I-L-L all the way," said Tyree. "But I think the biggest thing is what is so cool is that the paths are so similar. They’re so parallel. And the experiences of what all of our athletes are experiencing are the same thing. They are experiencing the highs, they’re experiencing the lows, they get those big wins, they may have a tough loss, but how do you still carry that straight into one more game, even if that’s not the outcome that you’re really looking for."

What's next:

With both seasons now wrapped, each team leaves behind a strong showing, and a shared moment that highlighted Illinois basketball at every level.